Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stake Lifted by Monterey Private Wealth Inc.

Monterey Private Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,803 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,763 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 15.4% of Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $30,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wit LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $12,316,516,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 38.1% in the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at $47,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

VTI opened at $235.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $331.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $187.38 and a 52 week high of $236.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.35.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

