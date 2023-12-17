Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF (BATS:VFMV) Shares Acquired by Destiny Wealth Partners LLC

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF (BATS:VFMV – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,065 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,240 shares during the period. Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC owned 9.32% of Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF worth $7,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VFMV. Anderson Hoagland & Co. lifted its position in Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF by 12.5% during the second quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 176,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,617,000 after purchasing an additional 19,665 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF by 51.5% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,499,000 after purchasing an additional 19,439 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF by 673,425.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after purchasing an additional 26,937 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF by 364.8% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 17,986 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF by 98.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 9,185 shares during the period.

BATS VFMV opened at $103.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.24 million, a P/E ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.26.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were issued a $0.4191 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st.

The Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF (VFMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility index. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation with lower volatility relative to the broad U.S. equity market. VFMV was launched on Feb 13, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

