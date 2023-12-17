Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Bought by Towerpoint Wealth LLC

Towerpoint Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 8.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 138,941 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,666 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises about 11.4% of Towerpoint Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Towerpoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $19,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 108,780.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 756,943,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,252,090,000 after acquiring an additional 756,247,802 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 111,825,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,444,245,000 after acquiring an additional 24,789,396 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 53,116,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,547,863,000 after acquiring an additional 865,621 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,732,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,033,238,000 after buying an additional 979,087 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,396,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,040,411,000 after buying an additional 777,538 shares during the period.

Shares of VTV stock opened at $148.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $104.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.22. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $130.89 and a 52-week high of $149.95.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

