Vår Energi AS (OTCMKTS:VARRY) Shares Up 5.2%

Vår Energi AS (OTCMKTS:VARRY – Get Free Report) shares shot up 5.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $6.13 and last traded at $6.13. 251 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 918 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.83.

Vår Energi AS Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.23.

Vår Energi AS Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a dividend of $0.1189 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd.

Vår Energi AS Company Profile

Vår Energi AS, an independent upstream oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces hydrocarbons. The company operates four fields on the Norwegian continental shelf, including the Goliat, Marulk, Balder, and Ringhorne and Ringhorne East fields located in the Barents, the Norwegian, and the North Sea, as well as holds ownership interests in 32 producing partner-operated fields on the Norwegian continental shelf.

