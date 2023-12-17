Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Receives $214.14 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and fifteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $214.14.

A number of analysts have issued reports on VEEV shares. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $227.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Monday, November 13th. Citigroup raised their target price on Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. UBS Group raised their target price on Veeva Systems from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Veeva Systems from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Veeva Systems from $244.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on VEEV

Veeva Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VEEV opened at $180.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.42. Veeva Systems has a 52 week low of $157.00 and a 52 week high of $225.49.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The technology company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $616.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.98 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 24.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Veeva Systems will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Veeva Systems

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.66, for a total value of $998,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,738,930.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Veeva Systems news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 13,801 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.67, for a total value of $2,728,043.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,095,327.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.66, for a total value of $998,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,738,930.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 56,030 shares of company stock worth $10,646,055. 10.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Veeva Systems

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VEEV. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $1,906,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 190,289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,430,000 after buying an additional 3,286 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 195,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,466,000 after buying an additional 5,607 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,888,204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,738,229,000 after purchasing an additional 132,560 shares during the period. 80.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Veeva Systems

(Get Free Report

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.