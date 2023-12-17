Venn Life Sciences (LON:VENN) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.85

Venn Life Sciences Holdings PLC (LON:VENN – Get Free Report) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 6.85 ($0.09) and traded as low as GBX 6.70 ($0.08). Venn Life Sciences shares last traded at GBX 6.85 ($0.09), with a volume of 1,027,544 shares.

Venn Life Sciences Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.83, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market cap of £4.89 million and a P/E ratio of -2.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 6.85 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 6.85.

About Venn Life Sciences

Venn Life Sciences Holdings Plc, a clinical research organization, provides consulting and clinical trial services to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device companies in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, the Netherlands, Germany, and Singapore. The company offers drug development planning and strategy services, including clinical feasibility assessment, project management, and in-licensing and technical due diligence; and early drug development services, such as drug candidate selection, CMC, non-clinical/pre-clinical development, clinical pharmacology, pharmacokinetics, and pharmacometrics and PK-PD modelling.

Further Reading

