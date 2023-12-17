Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Price Target Lowered to C$23.00 at Desjardins

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET – Free Report) (NYSE:VET) had its target price decreased by Desjardins from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on VET. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$24.50 to C$25.50 in a report on Friday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$22.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vermilion Energy has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$23.96.

Vermilion Energy Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of Vermilion Energy stock opened at C$16.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.81, a P/E/G ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.04, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Vermilion Energy has a 52-week low of C$14.55 and a 52-week high of C$24.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$18.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$18.17.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET – Get Free Report) (NYSE:VET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.32 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$475.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$575.50 million. Vermilion Energy had a return on equity of 28.51% and a net margin of 45.17%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vermilion Energy will post 3.3934066 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vermilion Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.97%.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 82% working interest in 796,648 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 384,237 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 149,043 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 258,125 net acres of developed land and 100% working interest in 106,993 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 1,604,206 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 107,351 net developed acres and 1,549,929 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,374 net acres land in Croatia; 614,625 net acres land in Hungary; and 97,907 net acres land in Slovakia.

