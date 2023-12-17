VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.02

VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.0184 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th.

VersaBank has a dividend payout ratio of 4.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

VersaBank Stock Up 4.9%

Shares of NASDAQ VBNK opened at $10.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $263.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.62. VersaBank has a 12-month low of $6.36 and a 12-month high of $10.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.88.

VersaBank ( NASDAQ:VBNK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. VersaBank had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 11.68%. The business had revenue of $50.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that VersaBank will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VBNK. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in VersaBank by 2.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,572,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,919,000 after buying an additional 31,972 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of VersaBank by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 58,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 2,083 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of VersaBank in the 3rd quarter valued at about $252,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of VersaBank by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 16,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in VersaBank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $142,000. 21.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their target price on VersaBank from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday.

VersaBank Company Profile

VersaBank provides various banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It offers deposit products, such as guaranteed investment certificates, registered retirement savings plans, daily interest savings accounts, and tax-free savings accounts, as well as deposit insurance products.

