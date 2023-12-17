Vertical Aerospace Ltd. (NYSE:EVTL) Short Interest Update

Vertical Aerospace Ltd. (NYSE:EVTL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 358,500 shares, a drop of 6.8% from the November 15th total of 384,700 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 396,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $1.85 price target on shares of Vertical Aerospace in a report on Friday, September 1st.

Get Vertical Aerospace alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Vertical Aerospace

Institutional Trading of Vertical Aerospace

Vertical Aerospace Price Performance

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vertical Aerospace during the third quarter valued at $177,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vertical Aerospace in the first quarter worth about $910,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Vertical Aerospace in the fourth quarter worth about $121,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Vertical Aerospace in the second quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Vertical Aerospace by 1,048.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 29,510 shares during the period. 2.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:EVTL traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.74. 473,683 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 441,728. Vertical Aerospace has a 1 year low of $0.60 and a 1 year high of $4.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.35.

Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.08). Research analysts expect that Vertical Aerospace will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vertical Aerospace

(Get Free Report)

Vertical Aerospace Ltd., an aerospace and technology company, engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling zero operating emission electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft for use in the advanced air mobility in the United Kingdom. It offers VX4, an eVTOL aircraft. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vertical Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertical Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.