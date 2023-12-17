Verum Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 2,952 Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Verum Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,658,000 after purchasing an additional 2,657 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 63,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 51,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 40,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,717,000 after purchasing an additional 4,831 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 24,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,996 shares during the period.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:VXF opened at $161.85 on Friday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $129.76 and a fifty-two week high of $163.81. The stock has a market cap of $16.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.04.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

