Verum Partners LLC Buys 19,528 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Verum Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 1,538.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 19,528 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up 1.4% of Verum Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Verum Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $3,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $246,661,000. Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 115.0% during the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 565.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $44,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWD opened at $164.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $52.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $153.16 and its 200-day moving average is $155.68. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $143.34 and a one year high of $165.60.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.