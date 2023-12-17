Verum Partners LLC Buys 7,689 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Verum Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 93.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,904 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,689 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 2.8% of Verum Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Verum Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VOO. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Operose Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 314.3% during the second quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Family Management Corp grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 139.7% in the fourth quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $433.09 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $406.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $405.87. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $344.34 and a one year high of $435.36. The company has a market capitalization of $346.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

