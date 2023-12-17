Verum Partners LLC Grows Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Verum Partners LLC lifted its position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 14.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,979 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the quarter. Verum Partners LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of RTX by 2.5% in the third quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in RTX by 2.2% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 73,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,298,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank lifted its position in RTX by 60.8% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in RTX by 15.3% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 442,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,496,000 after buying an additional 58,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in RTX by 3.2% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 20,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $80.28 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.34, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.93. RTX Co. has a one year low of $68.56 and a one year high of $108.84.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.60 billion. RTX had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. RTX’s payout ratio is 109.77%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of RTX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Alembic Global Advisors started coverage on shares of RTX in a report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of RTX from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of RTX from $100.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic cut shares of RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.21.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

