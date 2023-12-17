Verum Partners LLC Has $242,000 Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Verum Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 30.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,032 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 445 shares during the quarter. Verum Partners LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 73,750.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 20,399,618 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $5,212,306,000 after acquiring an additional 20,371,995 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $751,276,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,709,428 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,455,174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332,827 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,728,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,343,304 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $854,248,000 after acquiring an additional 715,850 shares during the period. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PANW. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Raymond James increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $235.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.67.

Shares of PANW stock opened at $307.30 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $264.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $246.44. The company has a market cap of $96.89 billion, a PE ratio of 174.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.17. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.22 and a fifty-two week high of $318.00.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 48.58% and a net margin of 8.52%. On average, equities analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.86, for a total transaction of $10,613,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 177,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,797,458.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.86, for a total transaction of $10,613,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 177,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,797,458.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 178,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.19, for a total value of $47,864,942.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 866,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $232,358,475.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 465,440 shares of company stock valued at $123,285,259. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

