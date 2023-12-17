Verum Partners LLC Has $645,000 Stock Position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF)

Verum Partners LLC lifted its stake in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF – Free Report) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,329 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the quarter. Verum Partners LLC owned 0.09% of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF worth $645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sterneck Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 46,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 16,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares during the period. Virtue Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 26,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 2,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 71.6% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237 shares in the last quarter.

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF stock opened at $26.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.78. The company has a market cap of $679.85 million, a P/E ratio of 24.50 and a beta of -0.14. iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a 1 year low of $25.63 and a 1 year high of $31.63.

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Profile

The iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (DBMF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Goldman Sachs Hedge Fund VIP index. The fund aims to emulate the performance of a group of CTA hedge funds. The funds model allocates weights to derivatives selected by the funds active managers. DBMF was launched on May 8, 2019 and is managed by iM.

