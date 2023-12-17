Verum Partners LLC Has $7.47 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Verum Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 21.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 129,763 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,349 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF comprises 3.3% of Verum Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Verum Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $7,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TrueWealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 57.0% during the 2nd quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after acquiring an additional 16,630 shares during the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 23,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 108.7% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 133,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,700,000 after acquiring an additional 69,474 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC now owns 46,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curran Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 8.4% in the second quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 15,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter.

VGSH opened at $58.26 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.75 and a 200-day moving average of $57.71. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12-month low of $57.31 and a 12-month high of $58.93.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a $0.1862 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $2.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

