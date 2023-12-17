Verum Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Verum Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 755.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,234 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,664 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for approximately 3.9% of Verum Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Verum Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $8,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 185.5% in the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $169.76 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $146.17 and a fifty-two week high of $170.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.58. The firm has a market cap of $72.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

