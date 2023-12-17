Verum Partners LLC Invests $6.23 Million in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Verum Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 124,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,229,000. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF comprises 2.8% of Verum Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Verum Partners LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. TruWealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 233.1% in the 3rd quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 244,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,219,000 after purchasing an additional 170,874 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 927,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,414,000 after purchasing an additional 42,140 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $1,143,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the third quarter worth $161,000.
Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Stock Down 0.2 %
Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF stock opened at $53.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.83. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a twelve month low of $43.04 and a twelve month high of $53.90.
About Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF
The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.
