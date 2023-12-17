Verum Partners LLC Makes New $3.64 Million Investment in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Verum Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 48,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,639,000. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Verum Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 58,000.0% during the second quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $53,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

BSV stock opened at $76.81 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.61 and a 12 month high of $77.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.49.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

