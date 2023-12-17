Verum Partners LLC Purchases 2,756 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Verum Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,914 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,756 shares during the quarter. Verum Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000.

NYSEARCA IVW opened at $74.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.37. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $57.19 and a 1 year high of $74.83.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

