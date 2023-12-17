Verum Partners LLC Purchases New Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Verum Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,194,000. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for 1.9% of Verum Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,018.2% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWF opened at $300.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $280.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $276.25. The company has a market capitalization of $76.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $209.27 and a 1-year high of $301.61.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

