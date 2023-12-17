Verum Partners LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Verum Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 67.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 15,110 shares during the period. Verum Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Castleview Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 127.4% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000.

VWO opened at $41.07 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $37.46 and a twelve month high of $43.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.32.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

