Verum Partners LLC Takes $569,000 Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Verum Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $569,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 88.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 43.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of QQQ opened at $405.34 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $376.55 and its 200 day moving average is $370.84. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $259.73 and a 12-month high of $406.54.

About Invesco QQQ

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

