Verum Partners LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Verum Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 32,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,409,000. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Verum Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VCSH. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $36,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 364.1% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $38,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $50,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $77.13 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.52. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.43 and a 12 month high of $77.32.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a $0.2164 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

