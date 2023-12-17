Vesper Healthcare Acquisition (OTCMKTS:VSPRU) Stock Price Down 2.2%

Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:VSPRU – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 2.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $13.83 and last traded at $14.00. 4,200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 24,185 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.31.
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.00 and a 200 day moving average of $14.00.
About Vesper Healthcare Acquisition
Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.
