VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Shares Purchased by Marcum Wealth LLC

Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,757 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in VICI Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in VICI Properties by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in VICI Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. 96.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on VICI Properties from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho decreased their price objective on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.08.

VICI Properties Stock Performance

NYSE VICI opened at $31.34 on Friday. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.63 and a 1-year high of $35.07. The company has a market capitalization of $32.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.97.

VICI Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is currently 69.46%.

VICI Properties Profile



VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

