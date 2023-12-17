VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB) Shares Sold by Savior LLC

Savior LLC lowered its position in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB – Free Report) by 88.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,755 shares during the quarter. Savior LLC’s holdings in VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its position in VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 92,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,735,000 after buying an additional 2,382 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 32,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 7,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vicus Capital increased its stake in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 500.8% in the second quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 24,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 20,679 shares during the period.

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Price Performance

Shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF stock opened at $55.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $367.22 million, a PE ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.84. VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1 year low of $46.24 and a 1 year high of $58.80.

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Announces Dividend

About VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.1239 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%.

The VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (CSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks the performance of the Compass EMP US Small Cap High Dividend 100 Volatility Weighted Index by investing in small-cap dividend-paying US common stocks. CSB was launched on Jul 8, 2015 and is managed by VictoryShares.

