VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB) Short Interest Down 20.0% in November

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the November 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.64. The stock had a trading volume of 20,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,184. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.84. VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a 12 month low of $46.24 and a 12 month high of $58.80. The company has a market capitalization of $367.22 million, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 1.05.

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.1239 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vicus Capital increased its holdings in VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 500.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 24,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 20,679 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 32,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 7,502 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its holdings in VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 92,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382 shares in the last quarter.

The VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (CSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks the performance of the Compass EMP US Small Cap High Dividend 100 Volatility Weighted Index by investing in small-cap dividend-paying US common stocks. CSB was launched on Jul 8, 2015 and is managed by VictoryShares.

