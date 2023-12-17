VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB) Short Interest Down 20.0% in November

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the November 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Trading Down 1.0 %
VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.64. The stock had a trading volume of 20,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,184. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.84. VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a 12 month low of $46.24 and a 12 month high of $58.80. The company has a market capitalization of $367.22 million, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 1.05.
VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.1239 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF
The VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (CSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks the performance of the Compass EMP US Small Cap High Dividend 100 Volatility Weighted Index by investing in small-cap dividend-paying US common stocks. CSB was launched on Jul 8, 2015 and is managed by VictoryShares.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF
- Investing in large cap stocks: Diving into big caps
- It’s a special time to buy into Costco
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/11 – 12/15
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- How to invest in specialty retail stores
Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.