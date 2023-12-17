Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR) Short Interest Update

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 44,800 shares, an increase of 13.1% from the November 15th total of 39,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 371,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 504,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,083. Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund has a 1-year low of $4.50 and a 1-year high of $7.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.51.

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.85%.

Insider Transactions at Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund

Institutional Trading of Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund

In other Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund news, Portfolio Manager Steven Glenn Wittwer bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.17 per share, with a total value of $31,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the portfolio manager now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,020. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 5.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZTR. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund during the first quarter worth $212,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund by 5.8% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,113,093 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,864,000 after acquiring an additional 60,543 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund by 22.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 45,065 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 8,144 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund by 20.8% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 453,615 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,427,000 after buying an additional 78,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund during the first quarter valued at about $195,000. 40.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

