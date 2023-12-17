Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 97,000 shares, a decrease of 19.8% from the November 15th total of 121,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Vishay Precision Group

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VPG. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 270.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,603 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,901 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Vishay Precision Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Vishay Precision Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. TheStreet downgraded Vishay Precision Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on Vishay Precision Group from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th.

Vishay Precision Group Trading Down 2.4 %

NYSE:VPG traded down $0.78 on Friday, reaching $31.38. 177,143 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,632. The firm has a market capitalization of $424.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.82 and its 200-day moving average is $34.03. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Vishay Precision Group has a 1-year low of $27.93 and a 1-year high of $45.69.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $85.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.11 million. Vishay Precision Group had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 10.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vishay Precision Group will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vishay Precision Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets specialized sensors, weighing solutions, and measurement systems in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Sensors, Weighing Solutions, and Measurement Systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vishay Precision Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vishay Precision Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.