Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC Acquires 2,879 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,302 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares during the quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $1,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 108.1% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 91,750.0% in the second quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:IUSB opened at $45.79 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.52. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.56 and a fifty-two week high of $46.86.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.1454 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

