Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC Buys Shares of 94,350 iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 94,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,800,000. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 3.7% of Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 86,720,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,494,257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,758,305 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 90,331.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,881,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,098,907,000 after buying an additional 62,812,278 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,718,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,751,486,000 after buying an additional 7,620,532 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,976,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,287,004,000 after buying an additional 780,036 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,782,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,778,288,000 after buying an additional 7,537,670 shares during the period. 83.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of AGG opened at $98.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.93. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $91.58 and a 1 year high of $101.15.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

