Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC Has $606,000 Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,218 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carlson Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 8,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 20,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 9,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock opened at $54.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.49 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a one year low of $43.89 and a one year high of $55.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.43.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

