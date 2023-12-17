Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC Has $679,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 31.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,786 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,774 shares during the quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 6,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Blue Barn Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 13,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 52,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 8,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

VEA stock opened at $47.10 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.27. The company has a market capitalization of $115.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $41.48 and a 1-year high of $47.81.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

