Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC Increases Stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 97,247 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,776 shares during the quarter. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises 1.9% of Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $4,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHO. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 467.8% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the third quarter worth $29,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 185.1% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the second quarter worth $39,000.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock opened at $48.23 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.99. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $47.65 and a 12 month high of $49.13.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

