Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC Purchases New Shares in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,633 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 996,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $182,908,000 after buying an additional 243,907 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Wsfs Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth about $337,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth about $315,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 12,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total value of $1,789,627.49. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,984,319.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments stock opened at $168.64 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $152.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.31. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $139.48 and a 1 year high of $188.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 5.69.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.01). Texas Instruments had a net margin of 39.21% and a return on equity of 45.23%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 67.53%.

Several research analysts recently commented on TXN shares. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.55.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

