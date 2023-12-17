Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC Purchases Shares of 265,289 VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF (BATS:SMOT)

Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF (BATS:SMOT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 265,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,461,000. VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF comprises about 3.1% of Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC owned approximately 0.05% of VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principle Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF during the second quarter worth $13,964,000. Financial Management Network Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF by 18.3% during the second quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 335,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,074,000 after acquiring an additional 51,961 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF by 30.9% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 134,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,041,000 after acquiring an additional 31,851 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF by 196.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 132,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,969,000 after acquiring an additional 87,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF by 475.7% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 53,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 44,512 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF stock opened at $31.22 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.03.

The VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF (SMOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an index made up of two equally-weighted sub-portfolios, comprised of small- and mid-cap companies believed to have durable competitive advantages and attractive valuations.

