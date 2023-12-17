Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC Sells 1,766 Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC cut its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,766 shares during the period. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 36,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after buying an additional 6,097 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 84.0% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 58,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 26,693 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 915,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,760,000 after purchasing an additional 37,627 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 88,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHC opened at $33.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $29.89 and a 52-week high of $35.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.18.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

