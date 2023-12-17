Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC Sells 5,261 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC cut its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 46.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,261 shares during the period. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbor Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 58,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,284,000 after purchasing an additional 5,456 shares in the last quarter. Noble Family Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Noble Family Wealth LLC now owns 30,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

SCZ opened at $60.71 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $52.21 and a 12-month high of $62.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.05.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

