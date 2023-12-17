Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.21 Per Share

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of 0.213 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

Vistra has increased its dividend by an average of 13.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Vistra has a payout ratio of 19.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Vistra to earn $4.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.85 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.2%.

VST stock opened at $37.68 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The stock has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 0.92. Vistra has a 52-week low of $21.18 and a 52-week high of $38.34.

Vistra ( NYSE:VST Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.77). The business had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.98 billion. Vistra had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 9.19%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vistra will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VST. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Vistra during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra during the first quarter worth about $32,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra during the first quarter worth about $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vistra by 44.5% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vistra by 2,324.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares in the last quarter. 91.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on VST. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Vistra from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Vistra from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Vistra from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

