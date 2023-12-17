Vistra Corp. (VST) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 19th

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.213 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

Vistra has raised its dividend by an average of 13.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Vistra has a payout ratio of 19.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Vistra to earn $4.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.85 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.2%.

Shares of VST stock opened at $37.68 on Friday. Vistra has a 52-week low of $21.18 and a 52-week high of $38.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.84. The company has a market capitalization of $13.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 0.92.

Vistra ( NYSE:VST Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.77). The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.98 billion. Vistra had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 17.79%. Research analysts anticipate that Vistra will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on VST shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Vistra from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Vistra from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Vistra from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP bought a new position in Vistra in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vistra in the first quarter worth $32,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Vistra in the first quarter worth $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 44.5% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 2,324.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

