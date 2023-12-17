Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 795.17 ($9.98).

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 740 ($9.29) price objective on shares of Vistry Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th.

In other news, insider Paul Whetsell purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 683 ($8.57) per share, with a total value of £34,150 ($42,869.70). Insiders have bought 10,018 shares of company stock valued at $7,384,526 in the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VTY stock opened at GBX 856 ($10.75) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 1,205.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 2.04. Vistry Group has a 12-month low of GBX 591.50 ($7.43) and a 12-month high of GBX 966.50 ($12.13). The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 765.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 769.42.

Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a housebuilder in the United Kingdom. It offers one-bedroom apartments and larger family homes. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020. Vistry Group PLC was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in West Malling, the United Kingdom.

