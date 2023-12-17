Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,230,000 shares, a drop of 18.9% from the November 15th total of 10,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,690,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vodafone Group Public

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vodafone Group Public in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Vodafone Group Public in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Vodafone Group Public in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 4,668 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,061 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. 7.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vodafone Group Public alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VOD. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public from $13.70 to $14.45 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vodafone Group Public has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.89.

Vodafone Group Public Stock Down 3.3 %

NASDAQ:VOD opened at $8.17 on Friday. Vodafone Group Public has a 1 year low of $8.10 and a 1 year high of $12.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Vodafone Group Public Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a $0.4815 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 10.3%.

Vodafone Group Public Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.