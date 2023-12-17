Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Upgraded at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Volkswagen from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. UBS Group cut Volkswagen from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised Volkswagen from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Volkswagen from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Volkswagen from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $150.00.

Volkswagen Price Performance

About Volkswagen

OTCMKTS:VWAGY opened at $13.48 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.33. The company has a market cap of $67.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.45. Volkswagen has a 1 year low of $11.16 and a 1 year high of $19.30.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles in Germany, Europe, North America, South America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment engages in the development of vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles, and related parts.

