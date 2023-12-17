Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $5.67

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE – Get Free Report) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.67 and traded as high as $5.99. Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund shares last traded at $5.97, with a volume of 12,292 shares trading hands.

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.91.

Get Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund during the third quarter worth $156,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 252.9% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 13,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 9,480 shares during the period. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,993,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,332,000 after buying an additional 521,424 shares during the last quarter. RPO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund Company Profile

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific region. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.