vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

vTv Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:VTVT opened at $8.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81 and a beta of -0.05. vTv Therapeutics has a one year low of $8.47 and a one year high of $42.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.83.

Get vTv Therapeutics alerts:

vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.20) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About vTv Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VTVT. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of vTv Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of vTv Therapeutics by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 138,683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 14,845 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of vTv Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of vTv Therapeutics by 268.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 150,228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.36% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

vTv Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of orally administered treatments for diabetes. The company's lead drug candidate is TTP399, an orally administered, small molecule, and liver-selective glucokinase activator for the treatment of type 1 diabetes; and HPP737, an orally administered non-CNS penetrant phosphodiesterase type 4 (PDE4) inhibitor that addresses inflammatory diseases and psoriasis.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for vTv Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for vTv Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.