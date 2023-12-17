vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
vTv Therapeutics Price Performance
NASDAQ:VTVT opened at $8.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81 and a beta of -0.05. vTv Therapeutics has a one year low of $8.47 and a one year high of $42.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.83.
vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.20) earnings per share for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About vTv Therapeutics
vTv Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of orally administered treatments for diabetes. The company's lead drug candidate is TTP399, an orally administered, small molecule, and liver-selective glucokinase activator for the treatment of type 1 diabetes; and HPP737, an orally administered non-CNS penetrant phosphodiesterase type 4 (PDE4) inhibitor that addresses inflammatory diseases and psoriasis.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than vTv Therapeutics
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- It’s a special time to buy into Costco
- How to Invest in Casino Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/11 – 12/15
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- How to invest in specialty retail stores
Receive News & Ratings for vTv Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for vTv Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.