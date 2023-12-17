W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Holdings Trimmed by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 131,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,783 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of W. P. Carey worth $7,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 438.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 62.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WPC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $76.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Friday, November 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of W. P. Carey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of W. P. Carey from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, W. P. Carey presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.60.

W. P. Carey Stock Down 1.0 %

W. P. Carey stock opened at $64.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 0.88. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.36 and a 1-year high of $85.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

W. P. Carey Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.51%.

W. P. Carey Profile

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,413 net lease properties covering approximately 171 million square feet and a portfolio of 86 self-storage operating properties, pro forma for the Spin-Off of NLOP, as of September 30, 2023.

