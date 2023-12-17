Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Stock Holdings Raised by Greylin Investment Management Inc

Greylin Investment Management Inc raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 337,566 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,041 shares during the period. Walgreens Boots Alliance accounts for approximately 1.3% of Greylin Investment Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Greylin Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $7,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 42,662 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 4,331 shares in the last quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 64,022 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 7,617 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,007,000. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 24,066 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 3,877 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WBA opened at $25.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.77 billion, a PE ratio of -7.06, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.68 and a 1-year high of $39.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.44.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $35.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.81 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.31% and a negative net margin of 2.21%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.62%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is -53.78%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WBA shares. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.36.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

