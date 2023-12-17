Wall Financial (TSE:WFC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Wall Financial (TSE:WFC – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. Wall Financial had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 15.22%. The firm had revenue of C$45.51 million for the quarter.

Wall Financial Trading Down 1.9 %

TSE WFC opened at C$18.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 256.19. Wall Financial has a twelve month low of C$13.25 and a twelve month high of C$20.50. The firm has a market capitalization of C$603.80 million, a PE ratio of 28.66 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$19.09 and its 200 day moving average is C$19.23.

Wall Financial Company Profile

Wall Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment and development company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Rental, Hotel, and Development. The company owns and manages residential and commercial properties, as well as hotel properties; and develops and sells residential housing properties.

