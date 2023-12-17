Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Holdings Decreased by American National Bank

American National Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 7.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,984 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 153 shares during the quarter. American National Bank’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new position in Waste Management in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Waste Management in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Waste Management in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in Waste Management in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Waste Management by 179.4% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Waste Management

In related news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 4,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $716,724.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,321 shares in the company, valued at $30,499,212. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 4,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $716,724.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,499,212. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 5,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $925,876.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 171,938 shares in the company, valued at $29,573,336. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,436 shares of company stock worth $7,488,314 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WM. Raymond James reduced their price target on Waste Management from $179.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group raised Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Waste Management from $177.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Waste Management from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Waste Management from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.43.

Waste Management Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of WM opened at $174.55 on Friday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $148.31 and a 12-month high of $179.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $167.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.03.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.02. Waste Management had a return on equity of 34.14% and a net margin of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is 49.56%.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

